China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 14,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,433. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

