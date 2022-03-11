Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
PLCE stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $780.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $113.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
