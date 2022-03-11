Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Children’s Place stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Children’s Place by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Children’s Place by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Children’s Place by 3,546.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

