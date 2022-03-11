CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.34. 19,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

