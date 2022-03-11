CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,072. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

