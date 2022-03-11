Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.