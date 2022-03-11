Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $142.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

