Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $191.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. 624,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,371. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.69. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

