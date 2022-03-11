C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

