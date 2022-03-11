C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
