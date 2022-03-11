Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Trimble stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.