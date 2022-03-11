Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XFLT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.