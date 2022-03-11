Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $206,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $42.08 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

