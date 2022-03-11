Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in onsemi by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 700,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

