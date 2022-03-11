Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 4,510 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,333 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.