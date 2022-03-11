Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 4,864 Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

