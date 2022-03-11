Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,940. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $254,636,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $185,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $108,658,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.