Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $428,743.89 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

