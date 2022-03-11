Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $428,743.89 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.