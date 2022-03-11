Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.34 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.

LEU stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 9,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,503. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $675.34 million, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.43.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 584.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

