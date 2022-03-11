Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CGAU stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -17.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

