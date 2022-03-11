Catherine J. Lewis Sells 69,778 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MIXT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

