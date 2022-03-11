Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

