Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CASY opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

