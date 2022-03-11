Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 4,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $857.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

