CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

CARG opened at $41.87 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,093.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,409,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,257 shares of company stock worth $3,174,689. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

