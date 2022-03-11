Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$210.00 at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

CJT stock opened at C$151.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.04.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

