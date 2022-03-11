Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $13,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99.

Cardlytics stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

