Carbon (CRBN) One Day Volume Tops $100,491.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $100,491.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,835,091 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

