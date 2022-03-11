Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 61 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $172.14 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

