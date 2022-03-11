Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,127 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.