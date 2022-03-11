Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,089 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

ALV opened at $74.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

