Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,346 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prothena were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,058.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prothena by 4,564.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

