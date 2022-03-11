Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 2,974,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.