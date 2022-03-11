Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Capri stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.