CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

DBM opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.57.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

