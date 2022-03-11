Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

