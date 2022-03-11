Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

