Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.70.

CNQ opened at C$76.92 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.83 and a 1-year high of C$79.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a market cap of C$89.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,379 shares of company stock worth $13,671,499.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

