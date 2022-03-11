Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 330.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 303,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $127.70 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

