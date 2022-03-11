Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$16.23. The company had a trading volume of 507,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

