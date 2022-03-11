Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $36.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of RYTM opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $489.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

