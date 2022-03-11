Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. boosted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

