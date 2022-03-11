Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.