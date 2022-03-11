Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
