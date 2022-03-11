Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

