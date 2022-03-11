Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

