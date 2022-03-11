Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,622.70

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,622.70 ($86.78) and traded as low as GBX 6,155 ($80.65). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,175 ($80.91), with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £170.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,675.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,622.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

