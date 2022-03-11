Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,622.70

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,622.70 ($86.78) and traded as low as GBX 6,155 ($80.65). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,175 ($80.91), with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £170.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,675.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,622.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
