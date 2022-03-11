Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.59 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

