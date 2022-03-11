Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

