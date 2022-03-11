California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 934 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of First Financial worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

THFF opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

