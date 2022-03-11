California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 257 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Forrester Research worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $983.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

