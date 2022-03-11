California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,203 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of AnaptysBio worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.